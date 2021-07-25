Tyron Woodley confident he will stop Jake Paul in boxing match: “I plan on knocking him out”

Former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley is confident that he will stop Jake Paul in their boxing match, saying “I plan on knocking him out.”

Woodley and Paul meet in a highly-anticipated professional boxing match that takes place on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s the first time that Woodley has fought as a professional boxer, while for Paul he is 3-0 as a pro boxer but he has never fought anyone with the punching power that Woodley has. It’s a very intriguing matchup between a former UFC champion and a rising star in the world of sports entertainment, and it will be interesting to see how this fight plays out in August.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of their upcoming boxing match, Woodley made his prediction for the fight, suggesting that he plans on knocking Paul out in their fight.

“I plan on knocking him out, man. I just feel like all my training is to provide violence,” Woodley said.

Asked about Paul’s recent prediction that he will finish Woodley in the third round, the former UFC welterweight champion scoffed at the notion that Paul can predict the round.

“Everyone wants to make a prediction of what round, but you don’t even know what you’re going to eat for breakfast tomorrow,” Woodley said. “You’re going to tell me what round you’re knocking me out in? No. I’m knocking him out.”

Woodley and Paul have just over a month left to go until their big fight later this summer. Ahead of their big fight, Woodley has been training with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., and he is promising the fans that all the training will culminate in a big KO victory.

