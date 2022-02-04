Khabib Nurmagomedov on Drake showing up with Conor McGregor at UFC 229: “People said this guy is very famous. I swear I didn’t know this guy”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he didn’t know who Drake was when he showed up with Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

The build-up to UFC 229 in 2018 was so intense that it was always going to break records throughout the promotion. From PPV numbers to social media engagement and beyond, the world wanted to see what was going to happen when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor squared off in Las Vegas.

The end result was that Khabib secured a nice submission win over his Irish foe but 24 hours prior, at the weigh-ins, it was McGregor making headlines when he introduced famous artist Drake to the stage.

Nurmagomedov, though, wasn’t entirely sure who he was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

“Honestly, I swear I don’t even [know who Drake was]… Before when he was on the corner of Conor [McGregor], people said this guy is very famous. I swear I didn’t know this guy,” he said. “I don’t know this guy like they say. Maybe I hear his music somewhere in street or something but I didn’t know this guy.”

Quotes via Complex

Given what we know about Khabib always wanting to stay focused on the competitive side of his mixed martial arts career, this isn’t all too hard to believe.

“The Eagle” caused quite a stir with his triumph over McGregor and after that, he proceeded to successfully defend the UFC lightweight title against both Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Now that he’s retired, fans will continue to look back and marvel at what he produced when active.

Do you believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t know who Drake was? What are the odds of us ever seeing Khabib and McGregor in the same room together? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!