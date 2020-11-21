Israel Adesanya goes off on MMA manager for being a “clout trout”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya went off on manager Abe Kawa in a social media rant, accusing the agent of being a “clout trout.”

Adesanya will be providing analysis for next weekend’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing exhibition match. However, according to Kawa, his client Jorge Masvidal was offered the opportunity to be an analyst first and he turned it down. Adesanya did not like what Kawa said and took it as an opportunity to reveal that in 2018, Kawa tried to recruit Adesanya to his stable of fighters at First Round Management. He posted screenshots, too.

Taking to his social media, Adesanya shared the DMs that Kawa sent to him, and then told Kawa to stop being a “clout trout.” Check out what Adesanya shared on his Twitter below.

A quick post and delete.

Glad I left him on seen.

Don’t be a clout trout.

🤡✨ pic.twitter.com/lKm6XUsNVh — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 19, 2020

Adesanya is next set to move up to the UFC light heavyweight division and take on new champion Jan Blachowicz sometime in 2021. Adesanya is unbeaten in MMA so far with a 20-0 record and in his last fight he picked up an incredible TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. Adesanya is one of those fighters who just keeps getting better and better every fight. He’s turned into a superstar in the world of MMA and this opportunity to commentate on the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. card could open up all sorts of other doors later on.

As far as Adesanya and Kawa going at it, you’d have to assume it has something to do with Jon Jones also being linked to FRM. Adesanya and Jones are not friends at all and so it’s no surprise that Adesanya would go after Kawa considering his link to Jones.

What do you think about the latest rant from Israel Adesanya?