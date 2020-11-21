Breaking! Tony Ferguson set to return on December 12 against surging contender Charles Oliveira

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has been granted his wish to compete on December’s UFC 256 pay-per-view event.

The exciting news comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who revealed on Twitter that a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira is being finalized for UFC 256, per UFC President Dana White.

UFC is finalizing a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira for UFC 256 on Dec. 12, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/ivjjQcj2qz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 21, 2020

Ferguson (25-4 MMA) has not competed since suffering a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, in what his bid to reclaim the promotions interim lightweight strap.

Prior to the ugly setback, ‘El Cucuy’ had strung together a sensational twelve-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Gleison Tibau, Lando Vannata, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (29-8 MMA) will enter UFC 256 on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a third round submission victory over Kevin Lee. ‘Do Bronx’ most recent defeat came way back in December of 2017, when he suffered a TKO setback to Paul Felder.

Immediately following Okamoto’s announcement, Tony Ferguson took to Twitter with the following statement.

“We don’t wait, we call the shots. Line them up.” Chief Security Officer of the UFC. See you Dec 12 Crew ⚔️🕶 Champ Shit Only™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # DarceKnightRises @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/ddJxBhIWbe — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 21, 2020

