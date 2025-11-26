Islam Makhachev’s strength would be tested by Michael Morales, says UFC legend

Islam Makhachev would be in for an interesting test against Michael Morales if one UFC icon is to be believed.

Morales had an eye-opening performance against Sean Brady on the main card of UFC 322. Morales didn’t allow the fight to get to the ground, as he scored a first-round TKO finish. The win has elevated Morales’ stock, and now some are wondering if he’ll be next to challenge Makhachev for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, future UFC Hall of Famer Dominik Cruz shared his belief that Morales could makes things intriguing if he shares the Octagon with Morales.

“You could give Morales a title shot,” Cruz said. “I’ve seen that guy in the gym, and there’s things about him that don’t make sense. The way that he moves, I’m telling you. He’s a freak gymnast. He can do the craziest things. He can really challenge the strength of Makhachev differently than anybody. Now, the technique is what has not been tested with Morales.

“That technique with the strength. Now Morales is so athletic and so strong that he’s able to beat people’s technique with power and strength and explosiveness. Whereas Makhachev is going to have to really work through step-by-step to untie the knot Makhachev puts him in. Plus, Makhachev being a southpaw changes the style for Morales, as well.”

Makhachev captured the UFC Welterweight Championship by defeating Jack Della Maddalena in the UFC 322 main event. While he prefers to defend his gold against Kamaru Usman, Makhachev has made it clear that he’s willing to put his title at stake against any worthy contender.

Names such as Ian Machado Garry have also emerged in the 170-pound title hunt. While Shavkat Rakhmonov is perhaps the most interesting name from a competitive standpoint, he hasn’t competed since late 2024 due to injuries.