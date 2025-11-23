Ian Machado Garry calls for title shot against Islam Makhachev following UFC Qatar

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Ian Machado Garry and Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry has his sights set on Islam Makhachev following UFC Qatar.

Garry was in action this past Saturday, sharing the Octagon with former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad. “The Future” earned a unanimous decision victory and he’s calling for a title shot.

During the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference, Garry said he believes he should be the No. 1 contender for Makhachev’s gold (via MMAJunkie).

“Firstly, I want to say that I have nothing but respect for Islam Makhachev,” Garry said. “The guy is the pound-for-pound No. 1 in the world and the champion of my division. However, when you come into my division, and you’re the only thing that stops me that is in the way of me achieving my dreams, I’m going to make sure that I punch a hole in your head. He has to fight me next.”

Makhachev captured the 170-pound title after defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in New York City. The newly minted welterweight champion doesn’t appear to be short on contenders. Michael Morales recently made a strong case after starching Sean Brady in the first round.

Makhachev has admitted his preference is to face Kamaru Usman next. Shavkat Rakhmonov is the most intriguing option to some MMA fans and pundits, but he has been plagued by injuries. Garry has made it clear that he thinks he’s the most logical contender.

“There’s nobody that’s fought a deeper division, that’s fought guys from top to bottom: D-Rod, Magny, Geoff Neal, ‘MVP,’ Shavkat, Prates, and now Belal Muhammad, and I haven’t even gotten a title shot yet?” Machado Garry said.

The UFC matchmakers will eventually gather to decide what the next step will be in the welterweight title picture going into 2026. It’s one of MMA’s most stacked divisions with one of the most dominant champions in the sport’s history at the top.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry defeats Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar

Belal Muhammad issues statement following UFC Qatar loss to Ian Machado Garry

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan vows an easy win over Ilia Topuria in potential UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes he can make things look easy in a UFC title fight against Ilia Topuria.

Ian Machado Garry UFC Qatar win
Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC star calls Ian Machado Garry 'fakest human on earth' amid Khamzat Chimaev spat

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

A well-known MMA personality is lashing out at Ian Machado Garry following an incident with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Qatar.

Dan Hooker UFC Qatar
UFC

Dan Hooker speaks out after UFC Qatar loss to Arman Tsarukyan

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Dan Hooker has addressed his submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar this past Saturday.

Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria puts fake 'gangster' Arman Tsarukyan on blast following UFC Qatar

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria has taken issue with Arman Tsarukyan’s constant ducking accusations.

Ian Machado Garry and Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Machado Garry and Khamzat Chimaev explain UFC Qatar incident backstage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Waldo Cortes-Acosta, UFC Qatar, Bonus, UFC
UFC Qatar

UFC Qatar Bonus Report: Waldo Cortes-Acosta one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025

The Octagon invaded Doha for today’s UFC Qatar event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, UFC Qatar, Results, UFC
Dan Hooker

Pros react after Arman Tsarukyan submits Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025

Today’s UFC Qatar event was headlined by a high stakes lightweight bout featuring Arman Tsarukyan taking on Dan Hooker.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC fight
Dan Hooker

UFC Qatar Results: Arman Tsarukyan stops Dan Hooker (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Qatar results, including the lightweight main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker.

Belal Muhammad, Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Pros react after Ian Machado Garry defeats Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025

Today’s UFC Qatar event was co-headlined by a pivotal welterweight bout featuring Belal Muhammad taking on Ian Machado Garry.