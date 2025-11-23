Ian Machado Garry calls for title shot against Islam Makhachev following UFC Qatar

Ian Machado Garry has his sights set on Islam Makhachev following UFC Qatar.

Garry was in action this past Saturday, sharing the Octagon with former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad. “The Future” earned a unanimous decision victory and he’s calling for a title shot.

During the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference, Garry said he believes he should be the No. 1 contender for Makhachev’s gold (via MMAJunkie).

“Firstly, I want to say that I have nothing but respect for Islam Makhachev,” Garry said. “The guy is the pound-for-pound No. 1 in the world and the champion of my division. However, when you come into my division, and you’re the only thing that stops me that is in the way of me achieving my dreams, I’m going to make sure that I punch a hole in your head. He has to fight me next.”

Makhachev captured the 170-pound title after defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in New York City. The newly minted welterweight champion doesn’t appear to be short on contenders. Michael Morales recently made a strong case after starching Sean Brady in the first round.

Makhachev has admitted his preference is to face Kamaru Usman next. Shavkat Rakhmonov is the most intriguing option to some MMA fans and pundits, but he has been plagued by injuries. Garry has made it clear that he thinks he’s the most logical contender.

“There’s nobody that’s fought a deeper division, that’s fought guys from top to bottom: D-Rod, Magny, Geoff Neal, ‘MVP,’ Shavkat, Prates, and now Belal Muhammad, and I haven’t even gotten a title shot yet?” Machado Garry said.

The UFC matchmakers will eventually gather to decide what the next step will be in the welterweight title picture going into 2026. It’s one of MMA’s most stacked divisions with one of the most dominant champions in the sport’s history at the top.