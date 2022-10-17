Islam Makhachev takes a dig at “fat guy” Daniel Cormier following WWE appearance: “cannot compete anymore, he is a referee right now”

UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on ‘fat guy’ Daniel Cormier after his appearance at WWE Extreme Rules.

For many years now, Daniel Cormier has been praising the growing success of Islam Makhachev and backing him to eventually become UFC lightweight champion – a goal he’s been working towards for many years now.

This Saturday night, Makhachev will get the chance to finally get over that hurdle when he challenges Charles Oliveira for the belt at UFC 280.

As we know, Daniel Cormier is pretty experienced himself when it comes to winning gold, given that he once held the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously.

Nowadays, however, he’s retired, and he’s starting to dip his toe into the world of pro wrestling after serving as a special guest referee at WWE Extreme Rules.

When asked about this new path for DC, Makhachev gave a pretty brutal response.

“Look at this fat guy,” Islam said. “He cannot compete anymore, he is a referee right now. He’s a smart guy, you don’t have to be good shape for come back, he just wants to be referee, do some easy stuff. He don’t want to no more cut, he wants to eat all day. Burgers, chips, this guy’s so smart.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

The next chapter

Cormier is unlikely to return to mixed martial arts as he’s achieved all he wants to achieve, but he did suggest recently that he’s going to lose some weight before potentially getting back into a WWE ring for an actual match at some point in the future.

Do you agree with Islam Makhachev’s remarks regarding Daniel Cormier and his venture into WWE? Are you more excited to see Cormier wrestle a match or Makhachev compete for the belt this Saturday? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

