Islam Makhachev explains why Charles Oliveira is an easy fight for him

Islam Makhachev believes he beats Charles Oliveira with ease.

Makhachev is set to headline UFC Vegas 49 against Bobby Green and should he win it’s likely he will get a title shot his next time out. For many fans, they have viewed Islam as a probable future champion, but he still needs to get past Green before he can think of the belt.

With that said, Makhachev is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday and will earn a future shot against Charles Oliveira. Not only does he expect to beat Oliveira, but he believes he can make it look easy.

“It’s going to be a good fight because we almost have the same style. He has good grappling skills, he has good striking, and it’s going to be a good fight,” Makhachev said at media day. “I don’t think it’s going to be hard for me. I can take him down easy because I know he doesn’t have good wrestling skills. But his grappling skills (are) high level and we will see who is better there.”

Although Islam Makhachev thinks Oliveira is an easy opponent for him, the Brazilian still needs to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7. Yet, for Makhachev, he believes Oliveira is too slick on the ground for Gaethje and will submit him to defend his belt which will set up a fight between them.

“I think Oliveira is going to beat Justin Gaethje, and (it will be) 11 winning streak vs. 10-win streak,” Makhachev said. “This is going to be a big fight for all MMA fans. I think he’s It’s going to finish him. I think he’s It’s going to strike with him (in the) first round, and after, he’s It’s going to take him down. I think he’s It’s going to choke him,” Makhachev said.

A fight between Makhachev and Oliveira is a fight many fans are hoping happens as both are great on the ground. However, the Dagestani fighter believes he wins with ease.

Do you think Islam Makhachev beats Charles Oliveira?