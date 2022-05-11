Henry Cejudo tells Aljamain Sterling he will finish him in 3 rounds during face-to-face interview (Video)

Henry Cejudo has warned Aljamain Sterling that he will finish him inside three rounds during a recent face-off interview.

Even though it’s been two years since he last fought, Henry Cejudo is still one of the most active figures in the UFC. The former two-weight world champion recently announced that he’d be coming out of retirement in order to re-enter the USADA testing pool, thus getting him ready for a return to the Octagon later this year.

He’s flirted with the idea of heading up to featherweight, while also wanting to recapture the bantamweight strap that he never lost.

Recently, he took part in a fun face-off interview with Daniel Cormier and current 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling – and he wasn’t shy when telling the champ what he thought was going to happen if they met in the cage.

“I told Dominick Cruz that he ain’t making it past three, and I’m gonna tell Aljamain Sterling that now. You ain’t making it past three, either.”

In response, Sterling couldn’t help but smile when responding to his rival.

“It’s just funny to hear this,” Sterling. “It’s like, alright, just do your best, do your worst, and bring what you gotta bring because, at the end of the day, I’ve heard a lot of people say all these things about me. And it’s this, ‘He can’t do this, he got no power, he can’t strike, he can’t take me down, he’s a D-3 wrestler,’ and I just keep shutting everybody the f*** up.”

