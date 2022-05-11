Sean Strickland apologizes for comments about the Professional Fighters League but not Kayla Harrison: “I miss spoke about the PFL”

Sean Strickland is apologizing for comments he made about the Professional Fighters League (PFL), but not about Kayla Harrison.

Harrison (13-0 MMA) squared off with Mokhnatkina (6-3 MMA) at PFL 3 in Arlington, Texas on May 6th. While the three round matchup went the distance, and Harrison earned a unanimous decision victory, it wasn’t her best showing.

Following the fight, it was Sean Strickland who decided to speak out about Kayla’s victory tweeting:

“Watching Kayla Harrison struggle with this low level girl just reminds me why she’s not in the UFC. Stay in the PFL take your easy W’s in the scrub league…”

Harrison too acknowledged that the fight was not her best, speaking at the post-fight press interview saying:

“I think it (my performance) was utter dog crap. Sorry to the fans. I wanted to put on a better show for all of you. These girls are tougher than you think. I make it look easy sometimes, but other nights not so much.”

Strickland (25-3 MMA) is boasting 6 wins in a row, the latest coming against Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) in February of this year. The middleweight contender is returning to the Octagon for UFC 276 on July 2nd in a battle with Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA).

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Sean Strickland made his (kind of) apology to the PFL (who he indicated was a scrub league) saying:

“I miss spoke about the PFL… I think Kayla is a glorified can crusher and the women’s league in the PFL needs some work… but there is some warriors in all other weight classes. The pfl needs to work harder in their female fighter roster.”

The Professional Fighters League is an American mixed martial arts league which was founded in 2018. The PFL roster includes 60 fighters competing across six weight classes.

Do you agree with Strickland’s comments about Kayla Harrison and her fight last Friday night? What are your thoughts on the Professional Fighters League?

