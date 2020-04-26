Greg Hardy wants to live on Fight Island and fight six times a year on it

UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy said that he wants to live on Fight Island and break his own record by fighting six times a year on it.

Hardy is coming off of a mostly-successful UFC rookie year in 2019. Though controversy followed him at every turn due to his dark past, Hardy showed that he is a legitimate heavyweight contender by going 2-2, 1 NC in his first fights in the Octagon, all of which took place within the span of one calendar year. Hardy set the record for most UFC fights in one year by a heavyweight in the process (though it’s happened in other weight classes.)

After losing a decision to Alexander Volkov in his last fight, Hardy is now scheduled to fight fellow Contender Series alum Yorgan de Castro at UFC 249. The two were previously booked to fight at both UFC Columbus and the old UFC 249 card, but in the end will fight on the main card of the PPV schedule to take place on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

While Hardy will fight on this card in the mainland United States, he wants to go to Fight Island and fight there too. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Hardy said he would be willing to move to Fight Island and live there and fight every couple of months.

“I’m saying it right now. Dana man, if you got like quarters I’ll stay on the island bro. I’m not ashamed to move in. We can fight every couple of weeks, dude,” Hardy said.

“With all seriousness, let’s run it. I will live on it and break my own record that I tied last year, 100 percent. Fight fights in one year, tied for first. If he’ll have me, we’ll go for six of them (on the island).”

Hardy said that his plan this year is to fight guys at the bottom end of the top-15 and continue to work his way up the ladder and towards a title shot. He plans on moving up the rankings one-by-one.

“We do it the G-Hardy way, easily, just eliminate everyone one-by-one on the island,” Hardy said.

How excited are you for Greg Hardy for Yorgan de Castro?