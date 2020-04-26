Photo | Official poster for UFC 249 has been released

Just a few days after UFC president Dana White made the card official, the world’s leading MMA promotion has released the poster for UFC 249.

White has been trying for weeks now to put a show on for the fans, and while it didn’t look like he would be able to get his way, things are now looking up. After previous events scheduled for Brooklyn, New York, and Leemore, Calfornia fell through, UFC 249 was officially announced to take place on May 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The card will air live on ESPN+, with the main card on PPV.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the UFC to get creative for this event. In many ways, the card is completely different than the original UFC 249 card that was set to take place in Brooklyn, as well as the replacement card that was set to take place at Tachi Palace. The one link to both cards, though, is headliner Tony Ferguson. After a title fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov fell through, Ferguson will now take on Justin Gaerthje in the main event of the revamped card for the interim UFC lightweight belt.

Take a look at the new UFC 249 poster below.

WHAT A CARD!

In addition to Ferguson vs. Gaethje, the card also features a second title fight between UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and arguably the most accomplished bantamweight of all time in Dominick Cruz. There’s been some controversy towards Cruz getting a shot at the belt which he last held in 2016, but White defended the former champ getting a crack at the belt at UFC 249.

Overall this looks like an excellent card and a great way to kick the UFC schedule back up. Hopefully, the fighters can stay safe and the show can go on as planned this time around.

What do you think of the poster for UFC 249?