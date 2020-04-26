Fedor Emelianenko praised by Scott Coker: “The guy is still dangerous”

Bellator president Scott Coker praised the legendary Fedor Emelianenko, gushing over the Russian’s recent KO win over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Emelianenko is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and is still fighting at a high level. In a legends’ match at the Bellator and RIZIN New Year’s Eve card in December, Emelianenko was able to stop Jackson in the first round in a battle of former PRIDE superstars. It was another big win for Emelianenko in the later stages of his career, and at age 43, don’t look now, but he’s won three of his last four fights overall, all by knockout.

Emelianenko’s promoter Coker was also a big fan of his performance against Jackson. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Coker gushed over how impressive Emelianenko looked in the fight.

“Fedor was in great shape and he came in and did what he had to do. He looked amazing, honestly. He threw combinations. He threw legs kicks like he hasn’t in a while, he surprised me. Rampage, he did the best he could. He got hit and I think he just felt the power and he said, ‘There’s going to be another day for me and it’s not going to be tonight.’ Fedor is who he is. Even though Fedor is in the fourth quarter of his career and it’s the two-minute warning, the guy is still dangerous. Any day that he punches you it’s lights out,” Coker said about Emelianenko.

At the moment, Bellator double champ Ryan Bader is set to defend his light heavyweight belt next, but he could potentially return to defend his heavyweight championship before the end of the year. Emelianenko’s plan is to retire within the next few years, but if he is able to pick up another win or two in the meantime, he very well could have a rematch with Bader at some point, something that could motivate him at the end of his career.

