Gilbert Burns shares his thoughts on Covington vs Masvidal at UFC 272: “The lack of preparation with Masvidal was real”

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on the UFC 272 main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

In what proved to be a pretty one-sided affair, Colby Covington put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal by defeating his former friend in Las Vegas. Masvidal managed to land a nice shot in the fourth round that dropped his foe, but in the end, ‘Chaos’ was able to overwhelm him and secure the decision win.

The next step forward for Colby is unknown but at this moment in time, there are very few fighters in mixed martial arts who are as noteworthy as him.

Gilbert Burns, a divisional rival of both men, had some interesting things to say when asked about the bout during an interview with Helen Yee.

“I think the lack of preparation with Masvidal was real. Everyone could see that he wasn’t in there. I don’t like Colby so I wanted Masvidal to win, but Colby went in there and did what he did. A lot of wrestling, he has a good pace, I don’t think he has that crazy cardio king but he has good cardio. Not a lot of damage, not efficient ground and pound, he didn’t even cut the guy. He just wrestles. A good performance.”

Burns could well meet either Covington or Masvidal at some point in the future but for now, he has to focus his attention on UFC 273.

On that night, he’ll square off against Khamzat Chimaev with the winner likely earning a shot at Kamaru Usman and the UFC welterweight championship.

