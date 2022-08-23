Gilbert Burns says he’s heard rumors that Colby Covington could be out until March: “He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well”

Gilbert Burns has suggested that Colby Covington’s injuries mean he could be out of the Octagon until at least March.

Earlier this year at UFC 272, Colby Covington set out to put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal – and based on his dominant decision win, it seemed as if that’s exactly what he did.

However, a few weeks later, Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington at a steakhouse in Miami. We’ve heard a parade of reports since the incident took place with the popular belief being that ‘Chaos’ continues to suffer the consequences of what happened through his injuries.

In a recent interview, his fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns provided an update on what he’s heard about Covington’s condition.

“That would be a dream [fighting Covington]. The rumors [were] that he was very bad. He had a neck injury, the nerves were very bad — he lost a little bit of movement in his neck. He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well. He’s still doing the PT [physical therapy], he’s not training. If everything goes okay, he’s only back in March — that’s what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true, but I [heard] from guys that know him. I think it’s true because he’s been quiet — he hasn’t said anything. I think he’s out until March next year.”

“Colby is always an option, you know,” Burns said. “If you’re asking me what’s the best option for me, I’d say Masvidal in December or January, and Colby next after that.”

