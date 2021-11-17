Rafael dos Anjos sends a message to Conor McGregor: “See you in 2022”

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos sent a message to longtime rival Conor McGregor, saying “see you in 2022.”

Dos Anjos becomes the latest in a long line of fighters to call out McGregor. In the last few weeks, we have seen a number of MMA fighters such as Max Holloway call out McGregor for his highly-anticipated return to the cage in 2022. But if you ask dos Anjos, it will be him who gets the fight, nearly six years after their first fight fell apart ahead of UFC 196.

If you remember, dos Anjos was supposed to fight McGregor at UFC 196 in March 2016 for the UFC lightweight title, but the fight was scratched a week before the fight after dos Anjos came down with an injury. Nate Diaz stepped in on short notice to fight McGregor and submitted him in a huge upset to change the course of mixed martial arts history.

Although dos Anjos did not get the chance to fight McGregor in 2016, and he hasn’t had the chance to fight him in the years since then, either, he is still holding out hope that the Irishman is interested in scrapping him. Following their encounter at UFC 264 this summer, where dos Anjos served as the backup fighter for the McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight, dos Anjos still has a bone to pick with McGregor, and he sent a message to him.

Lets meet without security to break up the fight. See you in 2022. pic.twitter.com/LByn8sg2SX — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 17, 2021

Dos Anjos doesn’t have a fight currently booked, so his timeline could potentially match up with McGregor for when both are ready to return in 2022. That being said, it seems like there are bigger-money fights out there for McGregor, so we will see what happens.

