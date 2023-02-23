Gilbert Burns anticipates a bloody war with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287: “I’m looking forward to a finish”

Gilbert Burns expects his fight against Jorge Masvidal to be a violent one.

Burns and Masvidal are set to be the co-main event of UFC 287 on April 8 in Miami, Florida. It’s an intriguing matchup where the winner could be in title contention and given that Burns is a sizeable favorite, he expects to finish Masvidal in a violent fight.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be easy, I think it’s gonna be bloody. I think you’re gonna get to a pint that we’re gonna bang, you’re gonna go to war and let’s see a finish,” Burns said to Submission Radio. “You know, maybe second, maybe late third round. But, I’m looking forward to a finish and then whatever it takes. It could be jiu-jitsu, it could be a submission, could be a knockout, it could be a TKO or whatever it is. I’m looking forward to finishing Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.”

If Burns does finish Masvidal it would be a statement as ‘Gamebred’ has been incredibly durable throughout his career. He has only been finished four times losing by KO to Kamaru Usman and a TKO loss to Rodrigo Damm and then submission losses to Tobi Imada and Paul Rodriguez. But, only Usman was able to put him to sleep, and that was in the second fight the two fought.

Gilbert Burns (21-5) returned to the win column last time out with a submission win over Neil Magny. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Khamzat Chimev. The Brazilian is 2-2 in his last four with his other win over Stephen Thompson and a TKO loss to Usman for the belt. Burns is currently ranked fifth at welterweight and holds notable wins over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier among others.

Do you think Gilbert Burns will finish Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!