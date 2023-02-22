Dustin Poirier accepts Islam Makhachev’s call for a new title challenger: “That’s the plan”

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has answered Islam Makhachev’s call.

The Russian returned to the octagon earlier this month in the main event of UFC 284. Standing opposite the newly crowned champion was fellow titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. Despite Makhachev entering the fight a massive favorite, ‘The Great’ held his own for five rounds.

Ultimately, the lightweight champion retained his title by unanimous decision. Immediately after the fight, there were quick calls for a rematch. For his part, Volkanovski opined that he won the bout, and deserved a second crack at the champion. Makhachev, however, has seemed less convinced.

Last night on Twitter, Islam Makhachev asked who should get the next title shot. Naturally, many fans called for Alexander Volkanovski to get a rematch. However, Dustin Poirier also decided to chime in and ask if he could get the next title shot.

A former UFC interim lightweight champion in his own right, ‘The Diamond’ has been out of the cage since his submission win over Michael Chandler last November. It seems that a win over the former Bellator champion is enough for a title shot according to Poirier. It’s worth noting that he has won four of his last five octagon appearances, with one loss to Charles Oliveira in the mix.

While some might not want to see Poirier receive a title shot after just one win, he’s aware of that. The lightweight contender jokingly responded to a fan that he hopes to just keep getting title shots until he eventually wins.

Dustin Poirier calls to face Islam Makhachev in his return

What's up — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 22, 2023

“who is next?”

“What’s up”

That's the plan — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 22, 2023

“Lol they just gonna keep giving title shots to Dustin tell he finally wins?”

“That’s the plan”

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier? Who do you think would win? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!