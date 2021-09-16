Triller Fight Club Legends 2 reportedly ‘a massive money loser’ as pay-per-view buys fall way short of expectations

Triller Fight Club put on their second legends event but this time around, the pay-per-view buys were not good.

In the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2, 58-year-old Evander Holyfield stepped up on short notice to take on Vitor Belfort. The co-main event saw Anderson Silva box Tito Ortiz while David Haye also took on Joe Fournier. Despite the fact, the event had a bunch of well-known fighters, the pay-per-view bombed as it only did around 150,000 buys, according to boxing journalist, Dan Rafael.

Per sources, #HolyfieldBelfort event totaled about 150k PPV buys between linear & digital platforms, which would make it a massive $ loser for Triller. At 150k it would gross about $7.5M from ppv, not remotely close to covering even the purses, not to mention rest of expenses. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 16, 2021

The news is no doubt a massive disappointment to Triller who had to spend millions of dollars just on purses for the headliners including Holyfield’s return. The event also saw musical acts perform and Donald Trump serve as a commentator which had to cost them money.

In the main event of the card, Vitor Belfort blitzed Evander Holyfield and had hurt him multiple times and even dropped him once. The ref ended up stopping the fight, but Holyfield said he wasn’t hurt.

“I wasn’t hurt. The thing is, there wasn’t no shot that hurt me really bad. He’s strong and he got that shot and I was off balance… I think it was a bad call. I think the referee shouldn’t stop the fight that quick,” Holyfield said after Triller Fight Club Legends 2.

The co-main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2 saw Anderson Silva score a first-round KO over Tito Ortiz. David Haye also earned a dominant decision victory over Joe Fournier.

