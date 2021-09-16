Carlos Condit retires from MMA

Carlos Condit has retired from MMA.

Condit is 37-years-old and lost his last fight and now sources told MMAFighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Condit was retiring. The former UFC interim welterweight champion’s manager, Malki Kawa confirmed the news to MMAFighting. The JacksonWink MMA fighter has yet to formally announce his retirement

The 37-year-old has hinted at retirement in the past as his manager revealed in 2016, Condit thought about retiring due to brain damage. His manager spoke openly about that, but “The Natural Born Killer” kept fighting for five more years.

“Right now he’s just taking his time and thinking about it,” Kawa said to Chael Sonnen about Condit back in 2016. “He’s going to review it, see how he feels and see’s whether or not he wakes up and stuff is going on. He’ll go get his head checked and see if his brain is perfectly fine, normal, and then maybe he may say I want one more fight.”

Carlos Condit (32-14) ends his career on a decision loss to Max Griffin at UFC 264. Prior to that, he was on a two-fight winning streak as he beat Matt Brown and Carlos Condit by decision to snap his five-fight losing streak. During his losing skid, he lost to Michael Chiesa, Alex Oliveira, Neil Magny, Demian Maia, and Robbie Lawler for the welterweight title.

The Natural Born Killer is the former WEC welterweight champion and former UFC interim welterweight champion. Condit went 9-10 in the UFC where he headlined seven UFC events. In his career, he holds notable wins over Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald, Frank Trigg, Dan Hardy, and Jake Ellenberger among others. He was a fan-favorite for his action-packed style and always being a game fighter, and someone who was considered must-watch TV.

