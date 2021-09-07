Georges St-Pierre gushes over Anderson Silva’s boxing abilities: “It was very, very inspiring”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has taken the time to praise the boxing skills of fellow GOAT contender Anderson Silva.

Back in June, Anderson Silva surprised an awful lot of people by putting on a seriously impressive display in his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It was the kind of match-up that was booked to give Silva a “fighting chance”, but instead, he came out and looked incredibly against a man who had been doing this professionally for years.

One person who was watching closely, the aforementioned St-Pierre, had nothing but great things to say about “The Spider” and what he was able to achieve.

“Bro, it was one of his best performances in life — I would say among the rest of his elite performances that he did in MMA,” St-Pierre said to Ariel Helwani. “To me, the way he beat César Chávez, it was incredible. And I was under the impression before the fight that César Chávez would dominate him because of his boxing experience. Man, he took everybody by surprise. It was very inspiring to him perform that way. It was very, very inspiring.

“And what a great ending for Anderson Silva right now. I hope if he comes back into these kinds of fights, it will be something worth it. Not only about money, but in terms of legacy — something that, it will make him shine, make him look good. Because, man, if you check his last [UFC] performance against Uriah Hall, it was kind of disappointing, it was kind of sad. But what a way to come back. What a way to get back on top. Man, that was amazing.” Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

If they’d have faced off in their prime, who would’ve won – Georges St-Pierre or Anderson Silva ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!