Anderson Silva offers advice to Conor McGregor about recovery from leg break

Anderson Silva has offered some advice to Conor McGregor as he recovers from his broken leg.

At UFC 264 in July, McGregor broke his leg at the end of the first round in his highly-anticipated trilogy against Dustin Poirier. It was a disappointing ending to the fight, and it was the second gruesome leg break in a few months as Chris Weidman also had a bad one. But, Silva, who had a terrible broken leg against Weidman offered some advice to the Irishman as he recovers from the injury.

“For Conor right now, is take time and continue work and continue doing the physiotherapy, continue working (the) upper body and stay mind outside the fight game,” Silva said to Submission Radio. “Just keep the focus on your recovery, and don’t think about you gotta fight tomorrow or in six months. Just recovery your body. Stay ready to prepare your mind for when you’re back, you’re back strong, you’re back better.”

Anderson Silva then expanded on the point saying McGregor needs to also focus on his mind. The Brazilian MMA legend knows the mentality of recovery is also important so he says McGregor needs to focus on his recovery and prepare himself for his return.

“Your mind, you need to stay ready and connect to heart to make you more powerful, to continue challenging yourself and prove how much you love your job and how much you can continue to do this when you have the same Anderson, the same Weidman, the same Conor. Mentally it’s very important,” Silva said.

Silva is set to return to the boxing ring on September 11 as he faces Tito Ortiz in an intriguing matchup. The bout will serve as the co-main event to Vitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya on Triller.

What do you make of Anderson Silva’s advice to Conor McGregor?