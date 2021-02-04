Frank Mir trashes Stephen A. Smith for anti-women’s MMA comments: “Send him back to the NBA”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir trashed ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for the controversial comments he made about women competing in MMA.

Mir was not happy with Smith’s recent anti-women’s MMA comments when the ESPN talking head controversially said that women had no business being in the Octagon. A number of fighters have since taken to social media to post their disagreements with Smith for his outlandish comments. One of those fighters is Mir, the former UFC heavyweight champion. Mir’s daughter Bella is one of the top women’s MMA prospects in the United States right now, so now wonder Mir wasn’t thrilled with what Smith had to say. Check out Mir trashing Smith today on his Twitter.

Yes I saw what he said about women fighting. Don’t tag him. Don’t even say his name. He is irrelevant so don’t give him a voice in our sport. Send him back to the NBA to make absurd comments about the other sport he couldn’t hack it in as a competitor. — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) February 4, 2021

Mir and his daughter Bella will surely use Smith’s hurtful comments as fuel for their next fight. Although the elder Mir seems to be done with competing himself, he has now taken to coaching his daughter, who last year made a successful MMA debut in Mexico. Some have said that Bella is a future world champion. She is a multi-sport athlete in Las Vegas but seems to have really taken a fondness for MMA.

As for the older Mir, he was released by Bellator last year and was rumored to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where he has yet to make his debut. Although Mir is now 41 years old, he is coming off of a decision win over Roy Nelson in his last fight. It wouldn’t surprise anyone he eventually fought MMA again.

