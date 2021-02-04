Rory MacDonald, Tom Lawlor among additions to PFL welterweight and light heavyweight rosters

Former UFC fighters Rory MacDonald and Tom Lawlor are among the latest additions to the PFL’s upcoming 170lbs and 205lbs tournaments.

After announcing the promotion’s upcoming featherweight and lightweight rosters, PFL has now revealed what fighters will be involving in the promotion’s upcoming welterweight and light heavyweight tournaments. See the full list below via PFL.

OFFICIAL: The Welterweight and Light Heavyweight Divisions Take Centerstage at #PFL2 Thursday, April 29th! pic.twitter.com/IlmMIi7HBJ — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) February 4, 2021

PFL Season Three Welterweight Roster

Rory MacDonald

Ray Cooper III

Magomed Magomedkerimov

Sadibou Sy

Joao Zeferino

David Michaud

Nikolai Aleksakhin

TBA

TBA

TBA

MacDonald is among the new additions to its roster that PFL has brought in to compete in its upcoming season-three regular reason. The former UFC welterweight title contender and former Bellator champion, MacDonald was one of PFL’s big-ticket signings for its third season, along with lightweight Anthony Pettis. MacDonald is the favorite to take home the organization’s 170lbs tournament, but past champions Ray Cooper III and Magomed Magomedkerimov are also very much in the race. This looks like the making of an excellent bracket and there are still three spots available.

PFL Season Three Light Heavyweight Roster

Emiliano Sordi

Chris Camozzi

Tom Lawlor

Jordan Young

Smealinho Rama

Jordan Johnson

Marthin Hamlet

Dan Spohn

Cezar Ferreira

TBA

Sordi is the former champion and is probably the best fighter in the current field, but this 205lbs bracket looks like it’s there for the taking. Along with Sordi, he’s joined by a number of former UFC fighters for this tournament including Tom Lawlor, Chris Camozzi, Jordan Johnson, and Cezar Ferreira. It’s interesting that there is one spot left. The UFC continues to cut fighters, so perhaps PFL is waiting to see if someone such as Antonio Carlos Junior would be willing to join the tournament as well. Of all the PFL tournament brackets released so far, 205lbs is by far the most wide open.

Who are you picking to win in the PFL welterweight and light heavyweight tournaments?