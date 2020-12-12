Video | Frank Mir’s daughter Bella sleeps her opponent at iKon Fighting Federation 4

Bella Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, notched the first stoppage win of her young career on Friday night.

The 17-year-old, Mir (2-0 MMA), made her first iKon Fight Federation appearance back in October where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Danielle Wynn (0-1 MMA).

This evening in Mexico, Bella Mir returned to the ring for a featherweight bout opposite Alma Cespedes (0-2 MMA).

The contest resulted in a first round stoppage, this after Bella secured a rear-naked choke that ultimately put Alma to sleep (video via @AlexBehunin on Twitter).

With the win, Frank Mir’s daughter is now a perfect 2-0 in her young and budding professional career.

Back in September it was announced that Bella Mir had signed a deal with Front Row Management. That news came as no surprise, as Malki and Abe Kawa are the current managers of Bella’s father in former UFC heavyweight Frank Mir.

“This one is a good one… please help me in welcoming 17 yr old @ladymir11 Bella Mir to the @firstroundmgmt family. Bella’s happens to be the oldest daughter of 2x heavyweight champion and first Cuban champion ever in the @ufc, @thefrankmir. Now here’s the best part: bella is regarded as the best athlete in Las Vegas, male or female, her dad has been training her for years, and well… she’s making her pro debut next month‼️ skies the limit and here’s to the real future of the women’s divisions everywhere! I’d say welcome to the fam, but you’ve been family! #mir #mma #womanpower #fightlikeagirl”

As Kawa notes in his post, Frank Mir has been training Bella for years. So it comes as no shock that she showed glimpses of her father’s greatness this evening.

