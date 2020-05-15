Videos | Top 5 Knockouts: UFC 41 – UFC 50

In our newest segment “Top 5 Knockouts” we take a look back at some of the most brutal finishes that have occurred during numbered UFC events.

In this the fifth edition of “Top 5 Knockouts”, we reflect back on UFC events 41 – 50, which occurred between the years of 2003 to 2004.

During that stretch the Ultimate Fighting Championship produced numerous knockout victories, but the following five KO’s stood out amongst the rest.

UFC 42: David Loiseau KO’s Mark Weir at 3:55 of Round 1

Canadian middleweight standout David Loiseau made his Octagon debut at UFC 42 in April of 2003 against Mark Weir. ‘The Crow’ would wind up catching Weir midway through the opening round and promptly put him away with some brutal ground and pound (43 second mark of the above video).

UFC 44: Hermes Franca KO’s Caol Uno at 2:46 of Round 2

Hermes Franca would make his second Octagon appearance at UFC 44 when he squared off with Japanese legend Caol Uno. The contest resulted in a brutal second round knockout, this after Franca floored Uno with a big punch. The Brazilian would later go on to challenge Sean Sherk for the promotions lightweight title at UFC 73, but ultimately lost that contest by way of decision.

UFC 44: Andrei Arlovski Ko’s Vladimir Matyushenko at 1:59 of Round 1

Andrei Arlovksi squared off with fellow Belarusian Vladimir Matyushenko at UFC 44 in September of 2003. The ‘Ptibull’ would go on to defeat his fellow countrymen by way of first round knockout, this after starching Vlady with a right uppercut (4:22 of the above video). Two fights later Arlovski would claim the promotions interim heavyweight title by defeating Tim Sylvia via submission at UFC 51.

UFC 47: Chuck Liddell KO’s Randy Couture at :38 of Round 2

Light heavyweight legends Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture would meet for a second time at UFC 47 in April of 2004. This time around ‘The Iceman’ would exact his revenge by putting ‘The Natural’ out cold in round two. The fighters would meet again in a trilogy bout at UFC 57, with Liddell once again emerging victories by way of knockout.

UFC 48: Ken Shamrock KO’s Kimo Leopoldo at 1:26 of Round 1

After suffering a TKO loss to Tito Ortiz in his bid for the promotions light heavyweight title, former UFC Superfight Champion Ken Shamrock returned to heavyweight for a highly anticipated clash with Kimo Leopoldo. The result was a quick first round knockout, this after ‘The Most Dangerous Man’ landed a brutal knee on the chin of his opponent. The victory marked Shamrock’s final win under the UFC banner.

Honorable mentions for ‘Top 5 Knockouts” between UFC 41 – UFC 50 go out to the following:

UFC 43: Falaniko KO’s Matt Lindland at 1:56 of Round 1

UFC 43: Vitor Belfort TKO’s Marvin Eastman at 1:07 of Round 1

UFC 43: Randy Couture TKO’s Chuck Liddell at 2:39 of Round 3

UFC 44: Josh Thomson KO’s Gerald Strebendt at 2:45 of Round 1

UFC 46: Frank Mir KO’s Wes Sims at 4:21 of Round 2

UFC 47: Nick Diaz KO’s Robbie Lawler at 1:31 of Round 2

UFC 47: Mike Kyle KO’s Wes Sims at 4:59 of Round 1

UFC 49: Chuck Liddell KO’s Vernon White at 4:05 of Round 1

UFC 49: Justin Eilers KO’s Mike Kyle at 1:14 of Round 1

UFC 50: Travis Lutter KO’s Marvin Eastman at :43 of Round 2

You can see all of our previous ‘Top 5 Knockout’ articles here: UFC 1 – UFC 10, UFC 11 – UFC 20, UFC 21 – UFC 30 and UFC 31 – UFC 40.

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com April 18, 2020