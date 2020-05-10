UFC 249 Results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Video)

A key heavyweight bout between knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes place on tonight’s UFC 249 main card.

The winner of tonight’s matchup has been guaranteed a title shot in their next appearance.

Francis Ngannou (14-3 MMA) enters UFC 249 on a three-fight win streak, with all three of the victories coming by first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, ‘The Predator’ has scored finishes over opponents Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos respectively.

As for Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0 MMA), the undefeated heavyweight is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Alistair Overeem that occurred this past December. ‘Bigi Boy’ has gone 4-0 inside the Octagon, with all four wins coming by knockout.

Round one of this UFC 249 heavyweight clash begins and Francis Ngannou comes out with a jab while Jairzinho Rozenstruik lands a low kick. ‘The Predator’ comes forward with a combination and puts Rozenstruik out cold. WOW!

Official UFC 249 Result: Francis Ngannou KO’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1

Who would you like to see Francis Ngannou fight next following his KO victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at tonight’s UFC 249 event in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

