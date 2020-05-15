Justin Gaethje thinks it is ironic that Conor McGregor is now “on his knees” asking for a fight

Newly crowned UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje thinks it is ironic that Conor McGregor is now clamoring for a fight.

‘The Highlight’ captured the promotions interim 155lbs title this past Saturday at UFC 249, this after scoring a fifth-round TKO victory over Tony Ferguson.

Shortly following what was arguably the most impressive performance of Gaethje’s career, Conor took to social media where he promised to butcher ‘The Highlight’ for speaking of his skills as a father.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are fucking dead.”

Earlier today, Justin Gaethje responded to those comments from Conor McGregor by stating the following on Twitter.

Isn’t it ironic that this dude is on his knees. Careful @TheNotoriousMMA you are losing your clout. @DustinPoirier is sitting there ready to go like I was for the last 3 years. #gaethjevskhabib @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 pic.twitter.com/WUCbDFnHM4 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 15, 2020

“Isn’t it ironic that this dude is on his knees. Careful Conor McGregor you are losing your clout. Dustin Poirier is sitting there ready to go like I was for the last 3 years. # gaethjevskhabib“

As noted by Gaethje, he had been calling for a fight with McGregor for many months before ultimately accepting an interim title fight with Tony Ferguson.

Now, after his emphatic victory at UFC 249, Gaethje thinks it is pretty amusing that McGregor is now clamoring for a fight, especially since he just earned a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at January’s UFC 246 event, where he needed just 40 seconds to dismantle perennial division contender Donald Cerrone.

As for Justin Gaethje, ‘The Highlight’ is now on a four-fight win streak, with three of those four wins coming by way of first round knockout.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje that Conor McGregor is beginning to lose his clout? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 14, 2020