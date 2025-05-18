UFC Vegas 106 Results: Mairon Santos defeats Sodiq Yusuff

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 results, including the lightweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff and Mairon Santos.

Yusuff (13-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Super’ is coming off losses to Diego Lopes and Edson Barboza in his two most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, the Nigerian standout had earned victories over Alex Caceres and Don Shainis.

Meanwhile, Mairon Santos (16-1 MMA) most recently competed at March’s UFC 313 event, where he scored as split decision victory over Francis Marshall. ‘The Legend’ has not tasted defeat since 2022 when he was competing under the LFA banner.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 106 lightweight matchup begins and Santos comes out kicking. Soqiq Yusuff replies with one of his own. Santos steps in with a left hand and then lands a good right. The fighters trade kicks and both men slip and fall. They both pop right back up and quickly reset. Sodiq Yusuff shoots for a takedown. Mairon Santos defends and lands a nice elbow. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Santos once again starts off quickly with a kick. Yusuff returns fire with a pair of his own. Santos responds with a high kick that appears to stun Yusuff, at least a little. Santos throws another, but this time it’s blocked. Yusuff looks to press the action, but Mairon Santos continues to look solid with his counters. Good action to close the second frame.

The third and final round begins and Sodiq Yusuff comes out aggressively. He likely needs a finish here. A good left hand and then another from ‘Super’. He attempts a low kick, but Santos checks it and lands a good counter punch. Mairon seems very composed in there this evening. Yusuff continues to press forward. He lands a chipping standing elbow and then a low kick. Mairon Santos continues to return fire with good success, landing a jab and then another low kick. Both men with right hands over the top. Yusuff with a nice outside low kick. Santos answers with one of his own. Two minutes remain in the fight. Santos forces the clinch and pushes Yusuff against the cage. He lands some knees and short shots before Sodiq breaks free. Back to range and Santos continues to find success. He has been precise with his shots tonight. The horn sounds and we will go the judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC Vegas 106 Results: Mairon Santos def. Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Santos fight next following his victory over Yusuff this evening in Las Vegas?