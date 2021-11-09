Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams to box former NFL Pro Bowler Frank Gore on Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard

Three-time NBA All-Star point guard, Deron Williams will take to the boxing ring as he will take on five-time NFL Pro Bowl running back, Frank Gore on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury.

The fight was announced on Tuesday by the promotion with the bout taking place at 215lbs and will be four rounds. It will also serve as the pro debut for both Williams and Gore. The event will take place on December 18 in Tampa, Florida, and will air on Showtime pay-per-view.

Deron Williams is known in the combat sports world as he is a co-owner of Fortis MMA in Texas. The gym is the home to UFC fighters like Geoff Neal, Uriah Hall, Ryan Spann, Macy Chiasson, Diego Ferreira, and Alonzo Menifield among countless others. Williams is often in the gym training with them and those fighters have told BJPENN.com that the former NBA point guard gives them good work and is legit.

Williams, 37, was in the NBA from 2005 to 2017 and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist as he was on the 2008 and 2012 U.S. men’s basketball team.

“Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days,” Williams said in a statement. “Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler. Since 2015, I have had the privilege of owning an MMA gym, and through that I have trained in various martial arts to stay active. Over the last year, I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut.”

Frank Gore, meanwhile, has been taking up boxing since his exit from the NFL and has been looking to make his pro debut. The 38-year-old is a five-time NFL Pro Bowler and was in the league from 2005 to 2020. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and, New York Jets. Gore rushed for 16,000 career yards along with 81 rushing touchdowns and 3.985 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.

“I’m excited to be fighting on this card and can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been working on,” Gore said in a statement. “Boxing has me excited, and on Dec. 18 expect fireworks!”

Along with Williams vs. Gore, Amanda Serrano will take on Miriam Gutierrez and Anthony Taylor will box Chris Avila on the undercard.

Who do you think will win, Deron Williams or Frank Gore?