Watch Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant have a full conversation mid-fight during their boxing match

Watch a video as boxers Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant have a full conversation mid-fight during their recent boxing match in Las Vegas.

Alvarez and Plant met in the main event of a high-profile Showtime boxing event this past Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although Plant put on a spirited performance, it was not enough as he eventually was stopped by Alvarez in the 11th round when he knocked him out. But for Plant, it was still an amazing experience to get to go 11 hard rounds with the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet.

During the actual fight itself, there was a point in the match where Plant and Alvarez got involved in a full-blown conversation. During the ninth round of the fight, Plant started to talk to Alvarez. Take a look at the video of the two rivals talking and see what was said.

Caleb Plant had a full conversation with Canelo during Round 9 😅 #CaneloPlant (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/zcesmVCW7G — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 8, 2021

Plant: You’re pretty good. Am I pretty good?

Alvarez: Yeah.

Plant: This is a good fight right here.

Alvarez: I like it.

Plant: I respect your skills.

Alvarez: I know.

Plant: I’m pretty good for 21-0 huh?

Alvarez didn’t respond to the final question from Plant and, just two rounds later, he knocked him out. Although Plant put up a solid effort overall, ultimately it was another win for Alvarez, who continues to prove that he’s the best P4P boxer in the world. It will be interesting to see where Plant goes from here after losing for the first time in his boxing career and getting stopped in the process. Despite the loss, he is still only 29 years old and should be able to bounce back and still pick up some wins in his own boxing career.

What do you make of Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant having a full conversation mid-way through their recent boxing match in Las Vegas?