Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury reportedly agreed to for December in Miami

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will box one another before the year is up in Miami.

According to British outlet and newspaper, The Sun, Paul and Fury have been agreed to for December 18. Neither side has confirmed the fight, but both men have been campaigning for the fight since they boxed on the same card in August. An official announcement is set to be announced soon, the outlet reports.

Jake Paul (4-0) is coming off a split decision win over Tyron Woodley in August, which was his first event on Showtime. It was a controversial split decision as many thought he clearly had won the eight-round fight. Prior to the win over Woodley, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer knocked out Ben Askren, former basketball star, Nate Robinson and YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He also had an amateur fight against Deji, who is also a YouTuber.

Tommy Fury (7-0) fought on Paul’s undercard and he beat his training partner and Bellator veteran, Anthony Taylor. The knock on the Englishman is he hasn’t fought high-level competition as he has been fighting people with losing records. He is the half-brother of Tyson Fury.

The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will be a highly-anticipated fight between two massive stars on social media. The storyline is already there as they had a run-in after their last fight and have gone back-and-forth on social media. Tyson Fury also told his brother if he loses he would force him to retire and change his last name.

“I think the fight needs to happen – Tommy and Jake will get the fight done,” Tyson told Boxing Social. “If Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing. Because he’s got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy. It’s a great fight to watch, it’s a spectacle. But Tommy – his name’s Fury. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name.”

Paul vs. Fury will likely air on Showtime pay-per-view. What the undercard will be is uncertain at this time.

