Ex-UFC star Tony Ferguson booked for another boxing match after successful debut

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 19, 2025
Tony Ferguson Misfits Boxing

Tony Ferguson will be dabbling in the “sweet science” once again.

Following a TKO finish over Salt Papi back in late August, “El Cucuy” will share the ring with Warren Spencer at “Misfits Boxing: The Fight Before Christmas” on Dec. 20. The boxing match is set to take place inside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

https://twitter.com/MisfitsBoxing/status/1991204946885099947

Ferguson is the current Misfits Boxing interim middleweight titleholder, and his gold will be at stake against Spencer.

Shortly after his victory over Salt Papi, Ferguson told Seconds Out that despite not shedding tears in the moment, he was overcome with happiness after snapping his combat sports skid (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I had no tears. It was nothing but joy and just enjoying the moment for a split second because you’re talking about years of not being happy,” Ferguson told Seconds Out and other media following Misfits Boxing 22. “Not because of the loss, just because of not being happy. This is something that I always wanted to do: throw on some boxing gloves and just throw some leather. Tonight was the perfect example of that, and get rid of the nerves and get that first victory out of the way.”

Ferguson said all it took was one win to get his mind back on track in terms of being a competitor.

“I needed one victory to get me back into where I need to be, which is killer mode, and to bring that confidence, so I’m able to understand who the f*ck I am,” Ferguson said. “For a long time, when the pandemic hit, I don’t know what the f*ck happened. Everything broke outside of there and I had to bring force, and it took a lot of pressure. I have no pressure on me now. I left it all inside that ring. I’m going to go back to the drawing board, listen to my coaches and figure sh*t out.”

Both Ferguson and Spencer are 1-0 under pro boxing rules. Spencer did have an MMA match under the Misfits Boxing banner against Dillon Danis on the same night Ferguson captured interim gold. Spencer was submitted in 15 seconds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

