Ian Machado Garry thinks he can exploit holes in Islam Makhachev’s standup following UFC 322

Ian Machado Garry believes he can give Islam Makhachev fits in the standup.

Makhachev displayed his dominance in the main event of UFC 322, defeating Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision. Makhachev’s effective grappling led to a clean sweep on the scorecards and UFC gold in a second weight class.

With the welterweight division heating up, Garry feels a title reign is inevitable. Speaking to reporters during a UFC Qatar media scrum, “The Future” discussed Makhachev’s strengths, as well as what he thinks is a weakness (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Islam’s phenomenal,” Machado Garry said. “So, he sticks to the southpaw stance. He looked far cleaner on the feet against Jack this fight, and I was very impressed by that. His calmness and composure was elite compared to what I’ve seen, but there’s still holes. If you watch that fight and you focus on the striking, there’s obvious gaps that I would absolutely take advantage of. But when he grabs a hold of your leg, he’s the best in the world. He’s technically beautiful with his wrestling. He’s smart, he’s intelligent, he doesn’t do silly things or make mistakes, he does the right thing every time, and he’s a dangerous submission threat.”

Garry has a pivotal clash on Saturday in the UFC Qatar co-headliner. He’ll be facing former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad. Garry would make a strong case for a crack at the 170-pound gold if he can have an impressive showing against Muhammad.

Makhachev is enjoying the fruits of his labor, but he’s aware that the welterweight division has some worthy contenders. While Makhachev’s preference is to fight Kamaru Usman next, he insists that he welcomes other contenders.

Michael Morales has also emerged as a viable option after his quick TKO finish over Sean Brady. Carlos Prates has also elevated himself after starching Leon Edwards in the second stanza of their UFC 322 clash.