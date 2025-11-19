Arman Tsarukyan unsure who can stop Islam Makhachev after UFC 322 sweep

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 19, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan UFC press conference

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t exactly sold on a welterweight contender who can stop Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev challenged Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday. Makhachev lived up to his word, controlling “JDM” throughout the fight to score a unanimous decision victory.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Tsarukyan admitted that it’s difficult for him to see any 170-pounder taking the title from Makhachev.

“A very good performance,” Tsarukyan told MMA Fighting. “I was shocked how he beat [Della Maddalena] so easy. It says what Islam level [is at right now], you know, he’s doing different level right now. He’s [in] his prime.

“And I don’t know who can stop him right now, [at] 170 even.”

Tsarukyan has shared the Octagon with Makhachev in the past. The two had a competitive three-round fight that featured high-level grappling. Ultimately, Tsarukyan was defeated via unanimous decision.

The two were set for a rematch with the UFC lightweight gold at stake back in January. Tsarukyan was pulled from the event mere hours before the weigh-ins due to an injury. Tsarukyan said he learned a valuable lesson from that situation.

“Don’t overtrain,” Tsarukyan said. “That’s the most important thing that I learned about the pull out.

“That’s why I hurt myself always. That’s why I try to do a lot of hiking when I want to train, or do something different, [like] walk or do bike, and don’t do a lot of wrestling that I used to. Trying to save my my energy.”

Tsarukyan now moves ahead to UFC Qatar. He will take center stage in the main event against Dan Hooker. It’s a pivotal bout, as Tsarukyan could secure a title shot with the win. As for Hooker, he believes he would catapult himself to a possible title opportunity if he pulls off an upset.

