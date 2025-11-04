Paddy Pimblett slams ‘little bum’ Islam Makhachev over questioning his UFC resume

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025
Paddy Pimblett and Islam Makhachev

Paddy Pimblett is aware of Islam Makhachev scoffing at his resume, and he didn’t hold his tongue.

Makhachev recently spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and explained why Pimblett is undeserving of a shot at the UFC lightweight title. The former 155-pound champion said nobody has “checked” Pimblett yet to truly test his skills.

“The Baddy” spoke to UFC Europe and he admitted he hopes Makhachev is in for a rude awakening when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

“I hope JDM absolutely punches his little head in,” Pimblett said. “I hope JDM batters him. I think JDM’s a much better boxer. If he can keep it on the feet then he will absolutely batter him, and I hope he does.”

Pimblett then turned his attention to the comments that Makhachev made about his resume.

“I’ve beaten Bobby Green, someone who I beat faster than you, you little bum,” Pimblett said. “So, how about that one, Islam? Get back down to lightweight and I’ll punch your little head in as well.”

Makhachev’s welterweight title fight against Maddalena will take place inside the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. They are scheduled to collide on Nov. 15.

As for Pimblett, his next fight hasn’t been announced at this time. “The Baddy” last fought back in April when he scored a dominant TKO victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314. The win extended Pimblett’s streak to nine.

Pimblett has had beef with the current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria over the last few years. During a UFC London fight week back in 2022, Pimblett threw a hand sanitizer bottle at Topuria in a hotel. The two had to be separated by security during a UFC 282 press conference later that year.

