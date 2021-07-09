Conor McGregor continues to troll Dustin Poirier about his wife: “It’s real the message request mate”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor continued to troll Dustin Poirier about his wife Jolie, suggesting that “it’s real the message request mate.”

McGregor earlier this week revealed that Poirier’s wife Jolie had sent him a DM request on Instagram, and the Irishman used it as an opportunity to take a shot at “The Diamond.” On Thursday evening following the UFC 264 press conference, McGregor and Poirier continued to bicker on their Twitter. After taking some shots at Poirier’s wife during the press conference, McGregor then sent his rival another comment about his wife on social media.

Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fucked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not.

Have a think on it in the sauna anyway. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2021

It’s a bit surprising that Poirier’s wife has been dragged into the trash talk for this fight given that it’s a fight that sells itself, but clearly, McGregor is trying to do everything he can to get under Poirier’s skin before Saturday’s big fight. By talking about Poirier’s wife and bringing her up so often, McGregor is likey hoping that he will get Poirier off of his game. But with a mental game as strong as Poirier has, it seems like it will be difficult to throw “The Diamond” off of his game, even with these lewd comments about his wife.

The trash talk is getting intense between these two and now the only thing left to do is to settle their differences inside the cage on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

How excited are you for tomorrow night’s main event at UFC 264 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?