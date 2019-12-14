UFC 245: ‘Covington vs. Usman’ Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas this evening for UFC 245, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by a welterweight title fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman (15-1 MMA) claimed the promotions welterweight title back at UFC 235, where he earned a lopsided decision victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC Newark event, where he scored a dominant decision victory over former division kingpin Robbie Lawler.

‘Chaos’ and the ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ have a long standing rivalry so tonight’s main event should be highly entertaining.

In addition to Usman vs. Covington, UFC 245 also features two other championships fights.

Current promotional ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes will attempt to defend her women’s bantamweight title against former featherweight title holder Germaine de Randamie on tonight’s main card.

If that wasn’t enough, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will put his title on the line against surging division contender Alex Volkanovski.

UFC 245 also features two exciting bantamweight bouts featuring Jose Aldo making his 135-pound debut opposite Marlon Moraes, as well as former WEC champion Urijah Faber taking on surging contender Petr Yan.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 245 Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 245 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington (for the UFC welterweight title)

Max Holloway (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (for the UFC men’s featherweight title)

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie (for the UFC women’s featherweight title)

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Peter Yan vs. Urijah Faber

UFC 245 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

UFC 245 Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France – Moreno def. Kara-France by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo – Eye def. Araujo by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota – Soriano def. Piechota via KO at 3:17 of Round 1

