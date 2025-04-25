Dustin Poirier ends UFC career in BMF title fight against Max Holloway on July 19
Dustin Poirier’s swan song has been announced, and he’ll get to have one last dance with an old rival.
Poirier appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and he revealed that the final bout of his pro MMA career will take place on July 19. Poirier will share the Octagon with Max Holloway for the third and final time. Holloway’s BMF title will be at stake in the five-round pay-per-view headliner.
“The UFC’s coming back to New Orleans in July,” Poirier said. “July 19 is going to be my final fight. I’m going to lay the gloves down in Louisiana where it all started for me. The whole journey started there. July 19th, me and Max Holloway are going to fight, five rounds, main event, pay-per-view for his current BMF title.”
Poirier will get to close out his career in his home state of Louisiana.
RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER LOOKS GREAT IN TRAINING AHEAD OF UFC RETIREMENT FIGHT
Dustin Poirier Fights Max Holloway For The Final Time
Dustin Poirier also told Pat McAfee that fighting Max Holloway a third time to end his pro MMA career is rather fitting.
“There is not a better guy I could think to fight in my retirement fight,” Poirier said. “I was his first fight in the UFC back in 2012, and he’s going to be my last fight in the UFC. So, it’s an honor. He’s a legend, former champion, undisputed, current BMF champion. So, we’re going to put on another war.”
Poirier holds two victories over Holloway. As “The Diamond” mentioned, the pair first shared the Octagon back in Feb. 2012, and Poirier scored the first-round submission win. They met again in 2019 for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier emerged victorious again, this time via unanimous decision.
Can lightning strike three times for Poirier to close out his career, or will he hang up his gloves on a loss?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC