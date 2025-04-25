UFC Kansas City weigh-in results: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates official, one fighter whiffs on scale

The UFC Kansas City weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there was a scale fail on the main card.

Luckily for fight fans, headliners Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates made weight for their clash scheduled for Saturday. Garry tipped the scales at 171 pounds. Prates made championship weight at 170 pounds. Anthony Smith also clocked in for the last bout of his pro MMA career. Both he and his opponent Zhang Mingyang weighed in at 206 pounds.

The aforementioned weigh-in mishap occurred for the planned Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama fight. Chikadze missed the limit for a non-title featherweight bout. He weighed in at 147 pounds. Onama hit his target, weighing in at 146 pounds.

