UFC Kansas City weigh-in results: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates official, one fighter whiffs on scale

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 25, 2025

The UFC Kansas City weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there was a scale fail on the main card.

Ian Machado Garry

Luckily for fight fans, headliners Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates made weight for their clash scheduled for Saturday. Garry tipped the scales at 171 pounds. Prates made championship weight at 170 pounds. Anthony Smith also clocked in for the last bout of his pro MMA career. Both he and his opponent Zhang Mingyang weighed in at 206 pounds.

The aforementioned weigh-in mishap occurred for the planned Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama fight. Chikadze missed the limit for a non-title featherweight bout. He weighed in at 147 pounds. Onama hit his target, weighing in at 146 pounds.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY SAYS KAMARU USMAN AND COLBY COVINGTON ARE “NOT FIGHTERS” ANYMORE

UFC Kansas City Weigh-in Results

Everyone else set for the UFC Kansas City card managed to make their contracted weight. That includes Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby. Both men clocked in at 171 pounds each. The middleweight main card opener between Ikram Aliskerov and Andrew Muniz is also official with both fighters weighing 185.5 pounds.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Kansas City weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)
  • Anthony Smith (206) vs. Zhang Mingyang (206)
  • Giga Chikadze (147)* vs. David Onama (146)
  • Michel Pereira (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (185.5)
  • Randy Brown (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171)
  • Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Matt Schnell (126) vs. Jimmy Flick (126)
  • Evan Elder (156) vs. Gauge Young (156)
  • Chris Gutierrez (146) vs. John Castaneda (146)
  • Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) vs. Alatengheili (136)
  • Malcolm Wellmaker (135) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)
  • Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Polyana Viana (115.5)
  • Timmy Cuamba (146) vs. Roberto Romero (145)
  • Chelsea Chandler (134) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)

*- Fighter missed weight and will be fined a percentage of his fight purse

Be sure to peep the BJPenn.com homepage on Saturday. We’ll be bringing you live coverage of UFC Kansas City. Check back in with us for live results and video highlights throughout the event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

