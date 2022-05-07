Shu-Ki Fita #19: TW.75

INTRODUCING TW.75

TW.75 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan XXXIII’s, Air Jordan IV’s, Air Jordan XXIX’s, and Air Jordan V’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is METALLIC BLUE (WILDCARD).

View TW.75’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Machine Madness 2022 is our first 64-fighter tournament, but it certainly won’t be our last.

We intend to release new tournaments in the future with Shu-Ki’s constructed using other cool shoes, like Yeezy’s, Lebron’s, Puma’s, etc.

As we progress, fighters originating from one tournament will be able to compete in new tournaments, which sets the stage for some cool battles (e.g., Air Jordans vs. Kobes; Bo Jackson’s vs. Shaq, etc.), and will enable fans to follow their fighter’s “career”.

This is a project focused on answering well the question: How can we use NFT technology to deliver exceptional value?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Our goal from the start has always been to create a universe with an “art-first” mentality. We wanted something unique, with substance, and something with collectible value.

We love that you’re a part of this, and of course grateful for the support and encouragement. We hope you stick around as we create new things for you in the future.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?