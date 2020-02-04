Dominick Reyes responds to Jon Jones saying he only beats cans

Dominick Reyes is aware of Jon Jones’ latest digs just ahead of UFC 247.

We’ve entered fight week for the UFC’s next pay-per-view event. This Saturday night, Jones will put his light heavyweight gold on the line against Reyes. “Bones” is hoping to pull off the third successful title defense in his second reign as the 205-pound king. Reyes would like to capitalize on his first UFC title opportunity.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani asked Reyes if he was aware of a series of tweets put out by Jones claiming “The Devastator” is known for beating “cans.”

Reyes fired back at the light heavyweight ruler.

“This guy, he’s in love with me man,” Dominick Reyes responded. “He studied every aspect of my entire life and he thinks he knows me. That’s why I laugh because he honestly thinks he knows me as a man and as a human being. He has no idea, it’s pretty amusing. But to say I’ve beat up cans, you know that’s just disrespectful to the sport in general and the guys he’s fought. I thought him and Weidman were friends, so that’s really messed up. You’re gonna go out here and disrespect everybody in the division. That’s cool man, that’s gonna make you real likeable. That’s why he’s not ever gonna be on the Michael Jordan, Muhammed Ali level. No matter how many wins he gets, no matter how many titles he wins he just can’t get out of his own way. He’s just not a good person.”

Jones also fired off shots at his foe’s athletic background, saying Reyes wasn’t good enough to be successful in any sport he tried. Reyes said Jones has developed a false sense of who he truly is.

“I kinda laughed,” Reyes said. “This guy man, he doesn’t stop. He’s bipolar or something. He tweeted something about being confident in yourself or something like that and I was like, ‘hey man, I believe in myself. What do you want me to do? There’s no pleasing you.’ Honestly man, I don’t know. I think he’s trying to make something in his head or something. I don’t know what he’s doing man, I don’t really give a sh*t. It doesn’t change anything. He can say what he wants. He can try to belittle me, he can try to come at my athletic background and things like this but it doesn’t matter.”

Can Dominick Reyes pull off the upset against Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.