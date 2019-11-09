Dominick Reyes reacts after Jon Jones agrees to title fight

Undefeated light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes (12-0 MMA) has received his wish and will get the opportunity to challenge Jon Jones for the divisions coveted title.

‘Bones’ took to Twitter earlier this week where he revealed that after reviewing footage of both Corey Anderson and Dominick Reyes with his coaches, his team had concluded that ‘The Devastator’ was the more dangerous opponent and would thus receive the next crack at his title.

”Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory’s careers. Established Dominick’s definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next.” – Jon Jones

Today Reyes reacted to the news that he would be getting the next chance at taking out the UFC’s light heavyweight kingpin.

A champion so great, he is now going to be fighting the first of the next generation! It's such an honor and I can't wait for my crack at the king in the octagon.@JonnyBones #legendary #champion #new #champion #kingdom #mma #history pic.twitter.com/0jWgZ7SE2p — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 9, 2019

Dominick Reyes is coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at last month’s UFC event in Boston. That victory improved his record to 12-0 overall.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones (25-1 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event, where he scored a split decision victory over Thiago Santos to retain his light heavyweight championship.

Prior to defeating Santos, ’Bones’ had scored impressive wins over Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones square off in 2020? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com November 9, 2019