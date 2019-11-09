Khabib Nurmagomedov demands apology from NSAC before he will accept March fight in Las Vegas

Current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants an apology from the Nevada State Athletic Commission before he will accept a proposed March fight in Las Vegas.

‘The Eagle’ was fined $500,000 by the NSAC and received a nine-month suspension for his infamous post-fight actions at UFC 229. For those who don’t remember, Nurmagomedov proceeded to leap out of the Octagon cage following his submission victory over Conor McGregor, this in order to attack the Irishman’s teammate Dillon Danis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has since competed in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242 this past September, where he scored a submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

PhotoCred: MMA Fighting

It is expected that the undefeated Russian will now square off with former division interim title holder Tony Ferguson in his next appearance.

“We’re in talks now (for the Tony Ferguson fight), Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed in a recent interview via RT Sports News. “They suggested having it in Vegas in March, but they have to issue me an official apology for finding me for the incident on October 6, 2018.”

The UFC lightweight champion continued by suggesting that the NSAC could also right their wrongs by giving him back his money:

“If they apologize, I’ll fight.” stated Khabib Nurmagomedov. “If not, we’ll pick another venue. I’ll fight in April in New York. I’ll be ready in April, March if Vegas apologizes or gives me my money back.”

Do you think the NSAC will give in to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s demands? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom November 19, 2019