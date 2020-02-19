Brendan Schaub has ‘no desire’ to watch Jon Jones vs. Jan Blachowicz

Brendan Schaub isn’t exactly counting down the days to a potential Jon Jones vs. Jan Blachowicz bout.

Blachowicz may have secured himself the next UFC light heavyweight title opportunity. This past Saturday night (Feb. 15), Blachowicz took on Corey Anderson in a rematch. Blachowicz lost their first encounter back in Sept. 2015 via unanimous decision. The rematch was a different story as Blachowicz knocked out Anderson in the opening frame of the UFC Rio Rancho main event.

On the latest edition of his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub made it clear that Jones vs. Blachowicz doesn’t interest him.

“I have no desire to see Jan Blachowicz vs. Jon Jones,” Schaub said. “I have nothing, I have nothing. That does absolutely nothing for me. Nothing.”

Schaub isn’t sold on fight fans being invested in that bout either as he feels there was low interest in Blachowicz vs. Anderson II.

“I bet you the viewership on that fight night A, was not good,” Schaub continued. “B, I guess virally because Jon was there it might have been alright but there’s not much going on there, man. Jon, give us what we want. Go to heavyweight dude.”

Ultimately, Schaub expects the UFC to book Jon Jones vs. Jan Blachowicz this summer and he doesn’t anticipate an upset.

“I would almost rather see Jan vs. Reyes to see [who gets the next title shot]. Jon doesn’t want that. I guarantee you it’s Jan vs. Jon next in the summer. Jon will beat him up and then who knows. It’s just not fun, is it? It’s just not exciting. Not exciting at all.”

Jones is coming off a close unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes earlier this month. Many media members and analysts scored the fight for Reyes. Even if you had Jones winning the fight, you likely gave him a score of 48-47. One judge scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Jones and that total has been widely panned.

Do you think Jon Jones defends his title against Jan Blachowicz or Dominick Reyes next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/19/2020.