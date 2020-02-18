Diego Sanchez praises ‘wise man’ Conor McGregor amid UFC Rio Rancho controversy

Diego Sanchez was the subject of quite a bit of criticism after he accepted a disqualification win over Michel Pereira at UFC Rio Rancho last weekend. Amid this criticism, Sanchez has taken the time to give the nod to the people who have supported him. He believes Conor McGregor is one of those people.
Sanchez and Pereira fought in the co-main event of the UFC Rio Rancho card. The bout ended in the third round when Pereira blasted Sanchez with an illegal knee, and Sanchez said he could not continue.
Moments later, McGregor published a Tweet, which has since been deleted, that read: “Conor McGregor vs. Diego Sanchez.”
While it’s not clear if McGregor was actually calling Sanchez out, many fans pointed out that the pair were ever so briefly linked to a fight back in 2014.
Whatever the case, Sanchez sees McGregor’s deleted comment as the words of a “wise man”. Sanchez addressed the Irishman’s Tweet in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday afternoon.
Notice the picture was the last picture before fight was ruled a DQ aside from the Cut sustained for the illegal blow my face looks clean as F, aside from the cut sustained by the illegal knee?! Maybe due to my opponents lack of awareness he lost control and did not recognize I went down from knee to the ribs that broke two ribs. He delivered a kill blow too my head with so much force! Who had to take that head damage me. It was not a glancing blow it was flush with full power and connection! It split my wig & The scar will be with me forever! So for me to continue to compete in this head space makes me a coward? No it makes me a #wiseman maybe you should re watch the fight with no sound and witness the improvements in defense and movement when faced against the odds as is! fighting a 26 year old super athletic goliath that out weighs me by 20lbs has 5 inches in reach 5 inches in height, let’s add a uncanny ability to jump and deliver knees. This challenges my ability to get in for a shot, the game has evolved people it’s 2020 not 1996! @dc_mma 50 seconds in you and Trevor Wittman @twittman2 start poisonings the mind of the nation wide cast with your this is hard to watch and strange when I’m not taking damage. Protecting myself while still fighting a man who was not willing to stay the pocket and fight with me. I was sentenced to death in my own back yard, why isn’t anyone seeing this? Notice pereira got a three song custom champion only walk out song for his dance walk out? as if he was @stylebender or Jonathan Jones? This is not normal behavior by @ufc then @mikebisping hyping him up the dancing the flips OMG! Why the push is it @wwe now? All I know is the scar is for life and so is the Win! That makes 31 ufc fights in row why isn’t anyone saying that? It’s kinda some legend shit I’m doing. Well at least the highest paid top tier fight IQ athlete and legendary champion @thenotoriousmma is not blinded by the smear campaign against me my coach manager and mentor @joshuafabiaknowbody & his company @schoolofselfawareness by the media and others?! Thank you @thenotoriousmma you are a wise man too. It’s been 6 years since we put each others names in our destiny
“At least the highest paid top tier fight IQ athlete and legendary champion @thenotoriousmma is not blinded by the smear campaign against me my coach manager and mentor @joshuafabiaknowbody & his company @schoolofselfawareness by the media and others,” Sanchez wrote at the end of his post.
“Thank you @thenotoriousmma you are a wise man too. It’s been 6 years since we put each others names in our destiny,” Sanchez added, referencing his their previous dealings back in 2014.
As Sanchez implies in his post, his choice of coach has also generated some controversy in the wake of UFC Rio Rancho. His coach, Joshua Fabia, has no real martial arts experience, but operates a “school of self-awareness.”
