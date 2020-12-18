Derek Brunson accepts challenge from Kevin Holland

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson accepted the challenge from Kevin Holland as the two middleweights appear to be on a collision course in 2021.

Fresh off of a brutal KO win over Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256, Holland is now looking to break into the top-10 and one of the fighters standing in his way is Brunson. The veteran middleweight is coming off of a huge TKO win over Edmen Shahbazyan that showed he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. With Holland looking to break into the top-10 and with Brunson looking for a high-profile fight to elevate him at 185lbs, a matchup between Brunson and Holland seems to make a lot of sense as we head into the new year.

On Thursday, Brunson took to his social media to respond to the recent challenge that Holland presented him. Check out what Brunson replied to Holland on his Twitter with.

Oh yeah … send me the contract! 😤 pic.twitter.com/mDQ4vw2FJi — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 17, 2020

Oh yeah … send me the contract!

Brunson had been looking for someone ranked in the top-10 to fight ever since finishing Shahbazyan back in August, but so far the rest of the division has been all booked up or fighters are not currently available to fight. One fighter that everyone knows is available to fight 24/7 is Holland. After fighting five times in 2020, Holland wants to set a modern-day UFC record and fight six times in 2021. Brunson could obviously be one of his six fights should he reach his goal of moving up the stacked middleweight division ladder.

With Holland emerging as a star and Brunson coming off of a main-event win himself, perhaps the UFC could figure out a way to have Brunson and Holland headline their own Fight Night card in 2021, with the winner of the bout moving into title contention at 185lbs.

Do you want to see Derek Brunson fight Kevin Holland in 2021?