Deiveson Figueiredo shares some advice for “totally in decline” Cody Garbrandt

Deiveson Figueiredo has shared some advice for the “totally in decline” former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

After going just 1-4 in his past five fights at 135lbs, Garbrandt recently made the decision to test the waters at flyweight.

‘No Love’ made his 125lbs debut against Kai Kara-France at last month’s UFC 269 event with hopes of earning a title shot against either Deiveson Figueiredo or Brandon Moreno if he proved victorious.

Unfortunately for Garbrandt, despite appearing in phenomenal condition, he ultimately suffered another knockout loss at the hands of the Kiwi (see that here).

While some folks, including Sean O’Malley, believe it is time for Cody Garbrandt to hang up his gloves, Deiveson Figueiredo has other ideas for ‘No Love’.

“I really expected more,” Figueiredo said of Garbrandt’s flyweight debut (h/t MMAFighting). “It became clear that this division is not for him. He has to stay in his weight class. It’s clear he gets weaker, physically speaking, going down in weight. He’s totally worn out. He should stay [at bantamweight] or move up to 145. This division is not for him.”

Deiveson Figueiredo continued and said “because [Garbrandt is] totally in decline”, he currently has no interest in the matchup, win or lose tomorrow evening.

“Since he’s a boxer and likes boxing, it would be good for him to box, to make that transition,” Figueiredo concluded. “He’s too young to think about retirement. He’s still got wood left to burn. In MMA [too], but flyweight is not for him. That message was very clear.”

Deiveson Figueiredo will be looking to recapture the UFC flyweight title tomorrow evening when he squares off in a trilogy with reigning division champion Brandon Moreno.

