Dana White on the possibility of Jake Paul fighting in the UFC: “Never say never”

UFC President Dana White is not ready to completely rule out the possibility of Jake Paul fighting inside of the Octagon.

The outspoken UFC boss, who has been trading verbal shots with Paul for months now, recently joined the ‘Full Send Podcast’ where he weighed in on boxing’s ‘Problem Child’.

Dana White was asked what Jake Paul had to do in order to earn his respect.

“Well it’s not that he doesn’t have my respect,” White responded. “You know, I don’t even know the kid. At the end of the day, I don’t even know the kid. And you know what? To be honest with you, I’ll tell you right here right now, this is the last time you will hear me talk about him. I’m done with it. I put out the challenge, he said ‘you do coke’, I said ‘I think you use performance enhancing drugs’, he never responded to it. So fire away kid, do your thing. I’m sitting here arguing with this kid who doesn’t even fight for me, and is never going to fight for me. So what’s the point with him and I going back and forth with each other?”

Dana White was then asked what he would do if Jake Paul said “I want to fight in the UFC“:

“Haha… I don’t know,” White replied. “I don’t know. I don’t think that would ever happen, but listen – I never say never anymore. You know, I didn’t think Floyd and Conor, or that I would end up doing any of my guys against Floyd (Mayweather). Because that just makes absolutely no sense.”

Check out the video interview below:

