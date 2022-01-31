Deiveson Figueiredo requests $1 million dollars for Brandon Moreno quadrilogy bout

Deiveson Figueiredo has named his price to fight Brandon Moreno again.

The flyweight champion went on to The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss fighting his rival again. The two men have fought on three different occasions already, and fans are keen to see them do it again.

The first encounter at UFC 256 was a majority draw, that saw Figueiredo retain his title. However, the rematch at UFC 263 saw Moreno win the flyweight gold after dominating the fight and submitting the champion in the third round. The trilogy bout took place at UFC 270, where Figueiredo won a razor-thin decision to reclaim his gold.

While many fans want to see the two men square off again, Figueiredo has some demands to make it happen. Specifically, ‘Deus Da Guerra’ would like $1 million dollars to fight his foe again.

Figueiredo’s demand for a million comes at a time where fighter pay conversations are on the rise. The most notable example is UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ is prepared to leave the UFC if his pay doesn’t improve.

Even the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been attacking Dana White and the UFC for their lacking fighter pay. The ‘Problem Child’ even released a diss track on the UFC president.

It’s worth noting, that Figueiredo and Moreno both earned a far cry from $1 million during their last bout at UFC 270. The official fighter payout from the California State Athletic Commission revealed that the Brazilian earned $150,000 for the trilogy bout. Meanwhile, Moreno got $200,000 for their co-main event slugfest.

It remains to be seen if the UFC will actually approve Deiveson Figueiredo’s request. However, if recent fighter pay discussions are any example to go by, it’s unlikely he’ll get a million for his quadrilogy bout against Brandon Moreno.

What do you think about Deiveson Figueredo’s request to fight Brandon Moreno again?